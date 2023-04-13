Cost of the 5 most common ASC procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

The five most common procedures performed at ASCs are all more affordable at ASCs than hospital outpatient departments, according to cost data from medicare.gov's procedure price lookup.
Cost of the five most common ASC procedures:
1. Extracapsular cataract removal with intraocular lens prosthesis; without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation
ASCs: $320
HOPDs: $532
2. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; biopsy; single or multiple
ASCs: $110
HOPDs: $192
3. Colonoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple
ASCs: $147
HOPDs: $251
4. Colonoscopy, flexible; with removal of tumor(s), polyp(s), or other lesion(s) by snare technique
ASCs: $158
HOPDs: $262
5. Colonoscopy, flexible; diagnostic, including collection of specimen(s) by brushing or washing, when performed
ASCs: $119
HOPDs: $199