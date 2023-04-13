Cost of the 5 most common ASC procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

The five most common procedures performed at ASCs are all more affordable at ASCs than hospital outpatient departments, according to cost data from medicare.gov's procedure price lookup.

Cost of the five most common ASC procedures:

1. Extracapsular cataract removal with intraocular lens prosthesis; without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation

ASCs: $320

HOPDs: $532

2. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; biopsy; single or multiple

ASCs: $110

HOPDs: $192

3. Colonoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple

ASCs: $147

HOPDs: $251

4. Colonoscopy, flexible; with removal of tumor(s), polyp(s), or other lesion(s) by snare technique

ASCs: $158

HOPDs: $262

5. Colonoscopy, flexible; diagnostic, including collection of specimen(s) by brushing or washing, when performed

ASCs: $119

HOPDs: $199





