Connecticut hospital halts surgeries, redirects to ASC due to staff shortages

Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn., redirected a majority of patients who need outpatient surgery to its ASC on June 9 due to staffing shortages.

Outpatient surgeries were sent to Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Surgery Center in Enfield, Conn. Inpatient surgeries were directed to other system-owned hospitals in the area.

The 92-bed Johnson Memorial Hospital suspended inpatient and outpatient surgeries, and it is unclear when surgeries will resume at the hospital. A hospital spokesperson declined to comment to the Journal-Inquirer on why the hospital is experiencing a staffing shortage, according to a June 14 report in the publication.

Trinity Health of New England is based in Hartford, Conn.