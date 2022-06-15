Connecticut hospital halts surgeries, redirects to ASC due to staff shortages

Patsy Newitt -  

Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn., redirected a majority of patients who need outpatient surgery to its ASC on June 9 due to staffing shortages. 

Outpatient surgeries were sent to Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Surgery Center in Enfield, Conn. Inpatient surgeries were directed to other system-owned hospitals in the area.

The 92-bed Johnson Memorial Hospital suspended inpatient and outpatient surgeries, and it is unclear when surgeries will resume at the hospital. A hospital spokesperson declined to comment to the Journal-Inquirer on why the hospital is experiencing a staffing shortage, according to a June 14 report in the publication.

Trinity Health of New England is based in Hartford, Conn.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast