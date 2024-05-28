ChatGPT successor in the works: What physicians should know

OpenAI has begun training a predecessor for its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, according to a May 28 blog post from the company.

The new model will succeed OpenAI's current model, GPT-4. While a name for the next model has not yet been announced, it is expected to take the form of GPT-5, according to a May 28 report from Forbes.

OpenAI is currently evaluating the new model's potential processes and safeguards with a safety and security committee. In 90 days, the committee plans to share its findings with the full OpenAI board.

ChatGPT's current model has gone up against a series of medical exams, having more success on some than others.









