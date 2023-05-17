Centene in the headlines: 25 updates in 60 days

Here are 25 Centene updates Becker's has covered since Feb. 8:

1. By a wide margin, Centene shareholders rejected a pair of proposals that took aim at executive pay. Both proposals were shareholder-submitted. One would have tied pay to maternal morbidity metrics. The other asked to give shareholders more input on how much senior managers are paid when they leave the company.

2. A Maryland Heights, Mo., office building Centene invested millions in but rarely used is up for sale.

3. A Connecticut medical practice's lawsuit alleging Centene failed to reimburse it for COVID-19 testing services was thrown out after the practice missed a deadline to refile the case.

4. Centene gained 1,394,100 total new members in the first quarter of 2023.

5. L.A. Care Health Plan and Centene subsidiary Health Net said it is investing $114 million into initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness and housing insecurity as social determinants of health in Los Angeles County.

6. Centene signed a definitive agreement to sell artificial intelligence platform Apixio to the private equity firm New Mountain Capital.

7. Centene had a CEO-to-median-employee pay ratio of 171-to-1 in 2022, the lowest among big payers.

8. Centene was one of 17 payers named among the nation's best employers for diversity.

9. Centene exited 103,585 square feet of office space in Creve Coeur, Mo., earlier this year. The St. Louis-based payer has exited at least 600,000 square feet of office space in the past year.

10. Centene reported double-digit growth in profits for the first three months of 2023 and added more than 2 million members year over year, according to its first-quarter earnings.

11. Anika Gardenhire, BSN, RN, was named Centene's chief customer experience officer.

12. Fred Eppinger was named chair of the Centene board of directors. Mr. Eppinger is the CEO of Stewart Information Services, a real estate information, title insurance and transaction management company.

13. Centene and healthcare administration company Evolent Health expanded their partnership for oncology specialty care. The payer will use Evolent oncology offerings for its Centene and WellCare Medicare Advantage programs.

14. Centene CEO Sarah London was paid $13.2 million in total compensation in 2022, according to regulatory filings. Here's how much the company's top executives made in 2022.

15. Centene named Tanya McNally as senior vice president and chief people officer. She previously served as Centene's regional vice president for human resources.

16. Centene CEO Sarah London was named the 38th most influential CEO in the world by CEOWorld Magazine.

17. Centene was not among the four payers chosen to manage Indiana's new long-term services and supports Medicaid program.

18. Centene's board of directors is composed of a range of leaders, including former business executives and government and military leaders.

19. Centene was recognized among "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity" by Newsweek.

20. Centene has the second most Medicare Part D members among large payers.

21. Centene and Springfield, Mo.-based Cox Health reached an agreement to keep Centene's Medicaid beneficiaries in network.

22. Centene had the third-highest Medicare Advantage membership growth among large payers in 2022.

23. Centene ranked 455th on Forbes' list of the top 500 large employers in America.

24. Centene will pay California $215 million, the largest payment the company has made, to settle allegations it overcharged state Medicaid programs.

25. Centene agreed to pay Indiana more than $66 million to settle allegations it overbilled the state's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical services.