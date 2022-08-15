California physician to pay $1.9M fraud settlement

Stockton, Calif.-based physician Azizulah Kamali, MD, has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that he submitted false claims for surgically implanted neurostimulators and paid kickbacks to sales marketers, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 12.

Dr. Kamali and his medical corporation, Kamali Inc., admitted they submitted claims for these devices without performing surgery. He also admitted to submitting claims to Medicare for a procedure that did not require surgical implantation and thus is not reimbursable by Medicare.

Dr. Kamali and Kamali Inc. also admitted they paid a marketing company a cut of the reimbursements in return for recommending that patients order a device from them.