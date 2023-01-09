California physician placed on probation after being charged with gross negligenc

Tehachapi, Calif.-based physician Susan Hall, MD, has been placed on a four-year probation following repeated negligent acts, Tehachapi News reported Jan. 7.

The Medical Board of California charged Dr. Hall with gross negligence, repeated negligent acts and unprofessional conduct in the care of two infants, according to the report.

The first accusation stems from a 2016 case in which a 6-day-old infant was found to have permanent brain damage after Dr. Hall treated him for urosepsis and meningitis.

In another instance, in June 2018, the physician saw a 6-week-old infant to perform a circumcision and used three stitches to control bleeding. The infant was then taken to an emergency department, where it was determined that the sutures led to urinary obstruction, likely creating additional tissue necrosis and loss.

During the four-year probation, Dr. Hall will be required to complete an educational program and complete a medical recordkeeping course and clinical competence assessment program and pay for a licensed physician to monitor her practice.

Dr. Hall will also be prohibited from providing care and treatment to patients who are under the age of 60 days.