California clinic will be '1st-in-nation' to provide free surgeries

The Orange, Calif.-based Lestonnac Free Clinic claims it will be the first in the nation to provide surgery to uninsured patients at no cost, ABC 7 reported Nov. 12.

The clinic has been providing healthcare for uninsured patients since 1979, offering free primary care, dental and vision services. Now, plans are in motion to transform the 4,000-square-foot clinic into a "state-of-the-art" surgery center, according to the report.

The Thompson Family Foundation made a $4 million donation to the project, but additional donations are needed to continue funding the development.

The clinic aims to open at the beginning of 2025 and currently has 3,000 people on a waiting list. It plans to start seeing patients in February.

Edward Gerber, executive director of the clinic, outlined in the report the types of procedures the clinic would focus on early in its operation. "In the beginning, minor surgeries like colonoscopies, endoscopies. Some lipoma removals, hernia repairs and minor type surgeries until we get our feet wet and comfortable with what we're doing. And then we may expand out beyond that to do other surgeries," he said.

"We're so excited to be able to create a model for the other free clinics throughout the nation to follow and see how they can help as well," he added.