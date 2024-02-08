Azura Vascular Care suffers data breach

Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, which operates 70 outpatient clinics and ASCs across 25 states, was impacted by a cybersecurity incident.

Attackers were able to access certain systems and encrypted certain files, causing personal information to be affected, according to a news release from Azura Vascular Care.

Information that may have been impacted includes patient names, mailing addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, insurance policies, diagnoses and treatment information, and other demographic and contact information.

The company worked with a third-party forensic firm to investigate the incident.

The attacks are believed to have started on or before Sept. 27, 2023, the release said.