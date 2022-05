The ASC market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1 percent between 2022 and 2027, reaching a market value of $110.4 billion, IndustryARC reported May 6.

This growth rate is attributed to the convenience of same-day procedures to patients, the lower cost of outpatient surgeries compared to in-hospital procedures, and quickness of treatments. An aging population and rising hospital prices will also contribute to the sector's growth, IndustryARC said.