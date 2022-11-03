88% of physicians would report a colleague working under the influence

About 88 percent of physicians said they would report a colleague who was working under the influence of drugs, alcohol or illness, according to Medscape's "Right and Wrong in Medicine" report, released Nov. 2.

Thirty-two percent of physicians said they would definitely report a colleague, while 56 percent said they would report a colleague after talking to them first.

Two percent of physicians said they would not report such a colleague, and 10 percent said it would depend on the situation.

Thirty-four percent of physicians also said they should be randomly tested for drugs and alcohol, while 45 percent think they should not. Twenty-one percent said it depends on the circumstances.

Medscape's report surveyed more than 4,100 practicing physicians.