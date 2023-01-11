8 healthcare updates from 2023 omnibus bill

A $1.7 trillion 2023 omnibus bill was signed by President Joe Biden just before the new year. While the bill failed to stop scheduled 2 percent Medicare pay cuts, it added and extended other provisions for healthcare providers, according to a Jan. 11 report from the American Medical Association.

Eight updates from the 2023 omnibus bill:

1. The bill extends telehealth payment and regulatory flexibilities for an additional two years.

2. The bill keeps the alternative payment model bonus at 3.5 percent, and delays the scheduled increase in the revenue threshold.

3. The bill extends the Medicare Acute Hospital Care at Home waiver for two more years.

4. The bill keeps the increased Medicaid match rate for Puerto Rico for five more years.

5. The bill adds an exception to the Stark law that allows hospitals and entities to provide evidence-based programs to boost physician resilience and mental health.

6. The bill allows states to provide women with Medicaid coverage for 12 months postpartum.

7. The bill adds 200 graduate medical education positions to address physician shortages.

8. The law adds a requirement for Medicare Part B coverage to cover compression garments to treat lymphedema.