69% of physicians want a single-payer system

Sixty-nine percent of physicians would like some form of a single-payer system, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physicians Rate Healthcare Access Report."

Medscape surveyed more than 2,340 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here's how physicians answered the question, "Which healthcare system is best for the U.S.?":

A single payer system that guarantees healthcare for all:

All physicians: 21 percent

Physicians under 45: 24 percent

Physicians 45 or older: 21 percent

Health insurance coverage with patients paying some expenses:

All physicians: 24 percent

Physicians under 45: 21 percent

Physicians 45 or older: 27 percent

A mix of single-payer and insurance:

All physicians: 48 percent

Physicians under 45: 52 percent

Physicians 45 or older: 47 percent

There does not need to be a guarantee of healthcare for all:

All physicians: 6 percent

Physicians under 45: 8 percent

Physicians 45 or older: 6 percent