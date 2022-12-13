6 most common deficiencies in ASC care

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has ranked six key areas where it saw deficiencies among ASCs in 2021 and 2022.
The data is based on onsite reviews conducted by the association at 1,097 ASCs between January 2021 and March 2022.
These six standards were rated as less than fully compliant at 15 percent or more of the reviewed ASCs.
Six most common deficiencies at ASCs:
- Emergency preparedness: deficient at 27 percent of reviewed ASCs
- Documentation: deficient at 21 percent of reviewed ASCs
- Credentialing, privileging and peer review: deficient at 20 percent of reviewed ASCs
- Quality of care: deficient at 19 percent of reviewed ASCs
- Infection prevention: deficient at 19 percent of reviewed ASCs
- Quality improvement: deficient at 17 percent of reviewed ASCs