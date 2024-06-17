50 best places for physicians to live 

Naples, Fla., is the best place to live in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's "150 best places to live in the U.S. in 2024-25" list.

The report, published May 21, ranked 150 major U.S. cities across four indexes — quality of life, value, desirability and the job market — using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Census Bureau, FBI, Sharecare, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 50 best places to live, according to the ranking:

1. Naples, Fla

2. Boise, Idaho

3. Colorado Springs, Colo.

4. Greenville, S.C.

5. Charlotte, N.C.

6. Raleigh, N.C.

7. Huntsville, Ala.

8. Virginia Beach, Va.

9. Austin, Texas

10. Boulder, Colo.

11. Sarasota, Fla.

12. Green Bay, Wis.

13. Charleston, S.C.

14. Madison, Wis.

15. Lexington, Ky.

16. Oklahoma City

17. Asheville, N.C.

18. Omaha, Neb.

19. Ann Arbor, Mich.

20. Fort Wayne, Ind.

21. Fayetteville, Ark.

22. San Francisco

23. Greensboro, N.C.

24. Lincoln, Neb.

25. South Bend, Ind.

26. Hickory, N.C.

27. Chattanooga, Tenn.

28. Seattle, Wash.

29. Knoxville, Tenn.

30. Atlanta, Ga.

31. Pensacola, Fla.

32. Honolulu, Hawaii

33. Salt Lake City

34. Buffalo, N.Y.

35. Tampa, Fla.

36. Pittsburgh

37. Fort Myers, Fla.

38. Portland, Maine

39. Fort Collins, Colo.

40. Denver, Colo.

41. Portland, Ore.

42. Louisville, Ky.

43. Davenport, Iowa

44. Washington, D.C.

45. Grand Rapids, Mich.

46. San Diego, Calif.

47. Reno, Nev.

48. McAllen, Texas

49. Melbourne, Fla.

50. Nashville, Tenn.