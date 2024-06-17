50 best places for physicians to live 

Naples, Fla., is the best place to live in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's "150 best places to live in the U.S. in 2024-25" list.
The report, published May 21, ranked 150 major U.S. cities across four indexes — quality of life, value, desirability and the job market — using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Census Bureau, FBI, Sharecare, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the top 50 best places to live, according to the ranking:
1. Naples, Fla
2. Boise, Idaho
3. Colorado Springs, Colo.
4. Greenville, S.C.
5. Charlotte, N.C.
6. Raleigh, N.C.
7. Huntsville, Ala.
8. Virginia Beach, Va.
9. Austin, Texas
10. Boulder, Colo.
11. Sarasota, Fla.
12. Green Bay, Wis.
13. Charleston, S.C.
14. Madison, Wis.
15. Lexington, Ky.
16. Oklahoma City
17. Asheville, N.C.
18. Omaha, Neb.
19. Ann Arbor, Mich.
20. Fort Wayne, Ind.
21. Fayetteville, Ark.
22. San Francisco
23. Greensboro, N.C.
24. Lincoln, Neb.
25. South Bend, Ind.
26. Hickory, N.C.
27. Chattanooga, Tenn.
28. Seattle, Wash.
29. Knoxville, Tenn.
30. Atlanta, Ga.
31. Pensacola, Fla.
32. Honolulu, Hawaii
33. Salt Lake City
34. Buffalo, N.Y.
35. Tampa, Fla.
36. Pittsburgh
37. Fort Myers, Fla.
38. Portland, Maine
39. Fort Collins, Colo.
40. Denver, Colo.
41. Portland, Ore.
42. Louisville, Ky.
43. Davenport, Iowa
44. Washington, D.C.
45. Grand Rapids, Mich.
46. San Diego, Calif.
47. Reno, Nev.
48. McAllen, Texas
49. Melbourne, Fla.
50. Nashville, Tenn.