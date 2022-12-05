5 November labor market updates for ASC leaders to know

The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in November, according to a Dec. 2 report from Forbes. This was higher than the 200,000 jobs that were projected.

Here are four more key labor market updates from November:

1. Unemployment is cooling down, as November had a stronger-than-expected month for jobs.

2. The unemployment rate remained flat, at 3.7 percent.

3. The number of unemployed people nationwide sat at 6 million.

4. The NASDAQ fell 2.2 percent, with the Dow Jones slipping 1.1 percent, in the wake of the report.