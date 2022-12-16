5 lowest-paying physician specialties over the last 5 years

Public health and preventive medicine most frequently topped the list as the lowest-paying physician specialty in the last five years, according to Medscape compensation reports.
Here are the five lowest-paying physician specialties over the last five years:
Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000
Pediatrics: $244,000
Family medicine: $255,000
Diabetes & endocrinology: $257,000
Infectious diseases: $260,000
2021:
Pediatrics: $221,000
Family medicine: $236,000
Public health and preventive medicine: $237,000
Diabetes & endocrinology: $245,000
Infectious diseases: $245,000
2020:
Pediatrics: $232,000
Public health and preventive medicine: $232,000
Family medicine: $234,000
Diabetes & endocrinology: $236,000
Infectious diseases: $246,000
2019:
Public health and preventive medicine: $209,000
Pediatrics: $225,000
Family medicine: $231,000
Diabetes & endocrinology: $236,000
Infectious diseases: $239,000
Public health and preventive medicine: $199,000
Pediatrics: $212,000
Diabetes & endocrinology: $212,000
Family medicine: $219,000
Internal medicine: $230,000