5 lowest-paying physician specialties over the last 5 years

Public health and preventive medicine most frequently topped the list as the lowest-paying physician specialty in the last five years, according to Medscape compensation reports.

Here are the five lowest-paying physician specialties over the last five years:

2022:

Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000

Pediatrics: $244,000

Family medicine: $255,000

Diabetes & endocrinology: $257,000

Infectious diseases: $260,000

2021:

Pediatrics: $221,000

Family medicine: $236,000

Public health and preventive medicine: $237,000

Diabetes & endocrinology: $245,000

Infectious diseases: $245,000

2020:

Pediatrics: $232,000

Public health and preventive medicine: $232,000

Family medicine: $234,000

Diabetes & endocrinology: $236,000

Infectious diseases: $246,000

2019:

Public health and preventive medicine: $209,000

Pediatrics: $225,000

Family medicine: $231,000

Diabetes & endocrinology: $236,000

Infectious diseases: $239,000

2018:

Public health and preventive medicine: $199,000

Pediatrics: $212,000

Diabetes & endocrinology: $212,000

Family medicine: $219,000

Internal medicine: $230,000