5 highest-, lowest-paying states for surgical specialists

South Carolina has the highest average salary among physicians who specialize in surgical care, according to a report released in May by the Medical Group Management Association.

In partnership with market research company DataDive, the organization analyzed its provider compensation poll from 2023 to find the median annual salary among primary care physicians, surgical specialists, nonsurgical specialists and advanced practice providers in each state and Washington, D.C.

The median annual pay among surgical specialist physicians increased by 4.4% from 2022 to 2023, a significant increase compared to the 2.5% average increase from 2021 to 2022.

Here are the five states with the highest median total compensation among physicians in surgical specialties:

South Carolina Alabama Mississippi Florida South Dakota

Here are the five states with the lowest median total compensation among physician in surgical specialties, starting with the state with the lowest average:

Wyoming Montana Kentucky Washington, D.C. Georgia





