5 clinicians who won — or are favored to — in 2022 midterms

A number of physicians and clinicians were running for office in the Nov. 8 midterm elections this year. Five won their races or are predicted to as ballots continue to be counted nationwide.

1. Lauren Underwood, MSN, RN, won her reelection campaign as a Democratic U.S. representative in Illinois' 14th District.

2. Alice Mann, MD, won a state Senate seat as a Democrat in Minnesota.

3. Timothy Reeder, MD, is predicted to win his reelection campaign for North Carolina state House as a Republican, with 99 percent of the votes counted.

4. Josh Green, MD, a Democrat, won the Hawaii governor's race.

5. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, MD, won her reelection to the U.S. House in Iowa as a Republican.