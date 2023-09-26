5 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are five ASCs that posted job listings seeking administrators in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Borland Groover, a gastroenterology-focused group of practices based in Orange Park, Fla., is seeking a clinical administrator with a nursing license.

2. LECOM Health is looking for an administrator to join its team in Erie, Pa.

3. National Spine and Pain Centers Surgery Center of Maryland in Oxon Hill is seeking an experienced administrator and director of nursing.

4. Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold is searching for an administrator for multiple ASCs in the area.

5. St. Joseph (Mo.) Center for Outpatient Surgery is looking for an administrator.