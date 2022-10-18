33% of jobseekers will not interview without knowing the salary

Thirty-three percent of job-seekers will not go into an interview without knowing the salary upfront, according to an Oct. 18 report from CNBC based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults that have job hunted in the last five years.

Twenty-eight percent of adults also expressed that not knowing a salary is the most frustrating part about job hunting, and, in a separate survey, 63 percent of workers said they prefer to work for a company that discloses salaries over one that does not.

CNBC interviewed a career coach who recommends that jobseekers use questions like, "Do you have a budget for this role?" during primary interviews where the salary is not disclosed.

CNBC also cited a Bankrate report that found younger workers are more likely to disclose their salaries with co-workers, with 42 percent of workers aged 18 to 25 openly sharing salaries at work.

Only 19 percent of workers between 58 and 76 openly share their salaries with colleagues, while 31 percent of those between 42 and 57 and 40 percent of those between 26 and 41 do.