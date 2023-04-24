ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

3 states seeking fewer regulations for nurse practitioners

Hayley DeSilva -  

The following are states pursuing legislation that would lessen restrictions for nurse practitioners that Becker's has covered since Feb. 27:

  1. Michigan: Legislators have recently introduced a bill that would allow nurse practitioners to practice with fewer restrictions.
  2. Oklahoma: Lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would allow nurse practitioners to prescribe certain medications without a supervising physician. 
  3. Missouri: New legislation would allow nurse practitioners to practice without a collaborating physician. 

