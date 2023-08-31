3 hospitals filing for bankruptcy in 3 weeks

Here are three hospitals that are filing for bankruptcy that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 3:

1. Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) is the most recent hospital to file for bankruptcy, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

2. University of Iowa plans to acquire Mercy Iowa City, a 234-bed, financially troubled hospital that is resisting an investment firm's takeover, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Mercy Iowa City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Northern District of Iowa.

3. Martin General Hospital, a 49-bed facility in Williamston, N.C., suspended operations Aug. 3 and plans to file for bankruptcy.