3 hospital closures in December

Becker's reported on three hospital closures in December, which could shift how ASCs in these markets operate.

Here are the three hospitals:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare will demolish its empty Mission Hospital — St. Joseph campus in Asheville, N.C. The decision was influenced by current building codes and facility deterioration that was exacerbated by Hurricane Helene. HCA's Mission Health closed its Asheville Specialty Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital located on the St. Joseph's campus, in late November. The hospital suspended services during the storm.

2. ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda (Fla.) hospital will remain closed after sustaining significant damage during Hurricanes Helene and Milton this fall. Operations at the 208-bed hospital and its emergency department were suspended ahead of the hurricanes in September, but the facility sustained irreparable damage from the storm surge and flooding.

3. Dallas-based Steward Health Care filed a closure notice for its Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center after Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center withdrew its proposed transaction of the hospital. The Dec. 16 notice proposed a Jan. 6 closure date for the 163-bed hospital.





