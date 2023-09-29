10 states with the unhappiest employees

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Claire Wallace -  

Georgia was named the state with the unhappiest employees in 2023, according to research from human resources technology firm SelectSoftware Reviews. 

The company analyzed performance metrics across all 50 states to award each with a happiness score out of 100. Metrics included annual wages, quit rates, injuries, commute times, paid time off laws, weekly working hours and general state happiness scores, according to the Sept. 29 report shared with Becker's. 

The states with the unhappiest employees, starting with the lowest-scoring state: 

1. Georgia 

2. Texas 

3. Florida 

4. South Carolina 

5. New York 

6. Alabama 

7. Pennsylvania

8. Virginia 

9. New Jersey 

10. New Mexico

