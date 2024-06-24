Residents in Montana are the most likely to be laid off, according to a study from business company Upflip based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Upflip looked at the states with the highest average layoff rates between October 2023 and January 2024, according to a June 24 press release sent to Becker's.

The 10 states with the highest layoff rates and their four-month layoff average:

1. Montana: 1.8%

2. Alaska: 1.58%

3. Idaho: 1.43%

4. Maine: 1.4%

5. Wyoming: 1.38%

6. Rhode Island: 1.35%

7. (tie) Nevada: 1.3%

7. (tie) Vermont: 1.3%

7 (tie) Delaware: 1.3%

8. Arizona: 1.28%

9. (tie) Colorado: 1.25%

9. (tie) Indiana: 1.25%