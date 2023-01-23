ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states with more ASCs than hospitals

Claire Wallace -  

As the popularity of outpatient surgery continues to grow, 10 states, including California, Florida and Nebraska, now have more ASCs than hospitals, according to data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and Definitive Healthcare.

Ten states with more ASCs than hospitals, listed alphabetically: 

1. Arizona 

ASCs: 211

Hospitals: 167 

2. California 

ASCs: 845 

Hospitals: 553 

3. Delaware 

ASCs: 21 

Hospitals: 19 

4. Florida 

ASCs: 463 

Hospitals: 372 

5. Georgia 

ASCs: 386 

Hospitals: 212 

6. Maryland 

ASCs: 342 

Hospitals: 83 

7. Nebraska 

ASCs: 49 

Hospitals: 35

8. New Jersey 

ASCs: 260

Hospitals: 141 

9. Oregon 

ASCs: 91

Hospitals: 74 

10. Washington 

ASCs: 184

Hospitals: 130 

