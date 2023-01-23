10 states with more ASCs than hospitals

As the popularity of outpatient surgery continues to grow, 10 states, including California, Florida and Nebraska, now have more ASCs than hospitals, according to data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and Definitive Healthcare.

Ten states with more ASCs than hospitals, listed alphabetically:

1. Arizona

ASCs: 211

Hospitals: 167

2. California

ASCs: 845

Hospitals: 553

3. Delaware

ASCs: 21

Hospitals: 19

4. Florida

ASCs: 463

Hospitals: 372

5. Georgia

ASCs: 386

Hospitals: 212

6. Maryland

ASCs: 342

Hospitals: 83

7. Nebraska

ASCs: 49

Hospitals: 35

8. New Jersey

ASCs: 260

Hospitals: 141

9. Oregon

ASCs: 91

Hospitals: 74

10. Washington

ASCs: 184

Hospitals: 130