10 states with more ASCs than hospitals

As the popularity of outpatient surgery continues to grow, 10 states, including California, Florida and Nebraska, now have more ASCs than hospitals, according to data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and Definitive Healthcare.
Ten states with more ASCs than hospitals, listed alphabetically:
1. Arizona
ASCs: 211
Hospitals: 167
2. California
ASCs: 845
Hospitals: 553
3. Delaware
ASCs: 21
Hospitals: 19
4. Florida
ASCs: 463
Hospitals: 372
5. Georgia
ASCs: 386
Hospitals: 212
6. Maryland
ASCs: 342
Hospitals: 83
7. Nebraska
ASCs: 49
Hospitals: 35
8. New Jersey
ASCs: 260
Hospitals: 141
9. Oregon
ASCs: 91
Hospitals: 74
10. Washington
ASCs: 184
Hospitals: 130