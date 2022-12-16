10 spine ASCs to know

Below are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

The 8,590-square-foot facility specializes in neurosurgery, orthopedic care, laser spine surgery and pain management. It has received The Joint Commission's National Quality Approval award, according to its website.





Advanced Spine & Outpatient Surgery Center (West Orange, N.J.)

The center offers several spine procedures including fusion, corrective surgeries and multiple non-invasive procedures. It has a team of 10 physicians specializing in orthopedic and spinal surgery.





Cascade Spine Center (Tualatin, Ore.)

Cascade Spine is AAAHC accredited and Medicare certified. It is an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International and is physician-owned. It specializes in spine pain management and has two treatment rooms.





Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute (Odessa, Fla.)

With three operating rooms, COJSI offers orthopedic care, spine surgery and pain management services. The facility's physicians all have ownership or investment interest. It has been accredited by the American Association for Ambulatory Healthcare.





Honolulu Sports and Spine Surgery Center

Specialists and physicians at the facility perform spine surgeries including lumbar laminectomies and lumbar microdiscectomies. It also provides orthopedic care, hand surgery, neurosurgery, and hip and knee surgery. The center has been accredited by the AAAHC. It has been rated first in performing extreme lateral interbody fusion, a minimally invasive spinal fusion procedure, according to its website.





Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati)

The facility specializes in minimally invasive spine procedures. It also offers physical medicine and rehabilitation care. It is AAAHC accredited, Medicare certified and has patient ratings above the national average, according to its website. The center is physician owned and offers overnight care in case of any procedure complications.





Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center

The 31,349 square foot orthopedic surgery center is equipped with four operating suites, 15 pre- and postoperative rooms and six private patient rooms. It offers spine, total joint, arthroscopic and microvascular surgeries.





Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center

Partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, the center offers a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hand, foot and ankle procedures. It also has a total joint program, pain management, podiatry and ophthalmology care. The center is accredited by the AAAHC.





NewSouth NeuroSpine Advanced Surgical Center (Flowood, Miss.)

The center offers several types of spinal procedures, including discectomies, decompression, fusion, tumor removal, scoliosis correction, fractures and kyphoplasty. It has 13 physicians able to provide surgery, spinal intervention and physical medicine and rehabilitation.





Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska)

The center is the first ASC in the state to offer advanced robot technology, according to its website. It has two spine surgeons who most often handle artificial disc replacement, laminectomies, laminotomy, cervical fusion, foraminotomies, microdiscectomies and foraminotomies.