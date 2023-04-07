ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 specialties with the lowest female provider representation

Paige Haeffele -  

Women make up 37.1 percent of the physician workforce, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, it covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians-in-training across 48 of the largest specialties in 2021, according to a Jan. 12 AAMC news release.  

Out of the 946,790 actively practicing physicians, 351,117 are women and 595,673 are men, and female representation among all specialties varies widely. For example, within orthopedics, there are 1,090 female surgeons, comprising only 5.9 percent of the workforce, whereas women make up 65 percent of the pediatric workforce. 

Here are the 10 specialties with the lowest proportion of female providers, starting with the lowest:

Specialty

Total active providers

No. of women

Percent of workforce

1. Orthopedic surgery

18,464

1,090

5.9%

2. Sports medicine (orthopedic surgery)

3,065

217

7.1%

3. Interventional cardiology

4,728

390

8.2%

4. Thoracic surgery

4,448

369

8.3%

5. Neurological surgery

5,744

551

9.6%

7. Urology*

10,077

1,003

10.0%

7. Vascular and interventional radiology*

4,010

399

10.0%

8. Clinical cardiac electrophysiology

2,626

266

10.1%

9. Pulmonary disease

4,866

616

12.7%

10. Vascular surgery

4,037

623

15.4%

Editor's note: *= tie 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast