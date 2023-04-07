10 specialties with the lowest female provider representation

Women make up 37.1 percent of the physician workforce, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, it covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians-in-training across 48 of the largest specialties in 2021, according to a Jan. 12 AAMC news release.

Out of the 946,790 actively practicing physicians, 351,117 are women and 595,673 are men, and female representation among all specialties varies widely. For example, within orthopedics, there are 1,090 female surgeons, comprising only 5.9 percent of the workforce, whereas women make up 65 percent of the pediatric workforce.

Here are the 10 specialties with the lowest proportion of female providers, starting with the lowest:

Specialty Total active providers No. of women Percent of workforce 1. Orthopedic surgery 18,464 1,090 5.9% 2. Sports medicine (orthopedic surgery) 3,065 217 7.1% 3. Interventional cardiology 4,728 390 8.2% 4. Thoracic surgery 4,448 369 8.3% 5. Neurological surgery 5,744 551 9.6% 7. Urology* 10,077 1,003 10.0% 7. Vascular and interventional radiology* 4,010 399 10.0% 8. Clinical cardiac electrophysiology 2,626 266 10.1% 9. Pulmonary disease 4,866 616 12.7% 10. Vascular surgery 4,037 623 15.4%

Editor's note: *= tie