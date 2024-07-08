10 most, least stressed out cities in the US

Cleveland, Ohio, is the most stressed out city in the U.S., according to WalletHub's 2024's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, published July 8.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 39 key metrics, including average weekly work hours, unemployment rate and divorce and suicide rates.

Here are the 10 most stressed cities:

Cleveland Detroit Baltimore Memphis, Tenn. Gulfport, Miss. Philadelphia Birmingham, Ala. Akron, Ohio New Orleans Jackson, Miss.

The 10 least stressed out cities: