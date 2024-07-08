ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 most, least stressed out cities in the US

Patsy Newitt -  

Cleveland, Ohio, is the most stressed out city in the U.S., according to WalletHub's 2024's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, published July 8.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 39 key metrics, including average weekly work hours, unemployment rate and divorce and suicide rates.

Here are the 10 most stressed cities:

  1. Cleveland
  2. Detroit
  3. Baltimore
  4. Memphis, Tenn.
  5. Gulfport, Miss.
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Birmingham, Ala.
  8. Akron, Ohio
  9. New Orleans
  10. Jackson, Miss. 

The 10 least stressed out cities:

  1. Fremont, Calif.
  2. South Burlington, Vt. 
  3. Fargo, N.D. 
  4. Lincoln, Neb. 
  5. Bismarck, N.D. 
  6. Sioux Falls, S.D.
  7. Boise, Idaho
  8. Nashua, N.H.
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Overland, Kan.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast