10 most expensive medical schools in the US

Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill., has been ranked the most expensive medical school for the 2021-2022 school year by International Medical Aid, running students $74,035 annually.

Ten most expensive medical schools in the U.S.:

1. Midwestern University (Downers Grove, Ill.): $74,035

2. Midwestern University (Glendale, Ariz.): $71,833

3. Columbia University (New York City): $71,107

4. Brown University (Providence, R.I.): $70,425

5. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland): $70,339

6. Northwestern University (Chicago): $70,254

7. Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.): $69,768

8. University of Southern California (Los Angeles): $69,237

9. Washington University St. Louis: $68,480

10. Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.): $67,875