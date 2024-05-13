10 lowest-paying states for PAs

The annual earnings among physician assistants in the U.S. can vary by up to $66,080, depending on the state one practices in, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

The national average salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $130,490, however, physician assistants in Nevada, the highest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $154,800 each year.

Here are the 10 lowest-paying states for physician assistants, starting with the state with the lowest average salary: