10 lowest-paying states for PAs

The annual earnings among physician assistants in the U.S. can vary by up to $66,080, depending on the state one practices in, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
The national average salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $130,490, however, physician assistants in Nevada, the highest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $154,800 each year.
Here are the 10 lowest-paying states for physician assistants, starting with the state with the lowest average salary:
- Arkansas: $88,720
- Alabama: $96,210
- Kentucky: $99,290
- Tennessee: $113,690
- Idaho: $113,870
- South Carolina: $114,310
- Georgia: $115,650
- Maryland: $117,280
- Kansas: $119,470
- Pennsylvania: $119,760