10 lowest-paying states for PAs

Paige Haeffele -  

The annual earnings among physician assistants in the U.S. can vary by up to $66,080, depending on the state one practices in, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

The national average salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $130,490, however, physician assistants in Nevada, the highest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $154,800 each year. 

Here are the 10 lowest-paying states for physician assistants, starting with the state with the lowest average salary:

  1. Arkansas: $88,720
  2. Alabama: $96,210
  3. Kentucky: $99,290
  4. Tennessee: $113,690
  5. Idaho: $113,870
  6. South Carolina: $114,310
  7. Georgia: $115,650
  8. Maryland: $117,280
  9. Kansas: $119,470
  10. Pennsylvania: $119,760

