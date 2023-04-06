Orthopedics is the "whitest" physician specialty, with about 83.6 percent of surgeons identifying as white, according to 2022 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Top 10 least diverse physician specialties:

1. Orthopedics: 83.6 percent

2. Sports medicine (orthopedic surgery): 79.3 percent

3. Pulmonary disease: 75.8 percent

4. Otolaryngology: 75.2 percent

5. Urology: 75.2 percent

6. Emergency medicine: 74.9 percent

7. Plastic surgery: 73.5 percent

8. Dermatology: 73.4 percent

9. Radiology: 73.2 percent

10. Neurological surgery: 70.7 percent