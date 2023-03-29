10 healthcare CIOs named the most transformative for 2023, per Forbes

Technology leaders at 10 healthcare-related companies have been named among Forbes' list of the 50 most transformative CIOs in 2023.

Most transformative CIOs and tech leaders in healthcare for 2023:

Nancy Avila. Chief Information and Technology Officer of McKesson. Ms. Avila balances running McKesson's critical supply network with technology and data innovation. She updated McKesson's e-commerce platform, scaling it to 15 times the normal volume for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to pharmacies and health systems.

Myra Davis. CIO of Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Ms. Davis joined Texas Children's in 2002, becoming CIO in 2012. In 2019, her title was changed to chief innovation information officer, to better connect innovation projects and IT operations. She has created an online scheduling system for the hospital, advanced its cybersecurity program and launched a team dedicated to developing new technologies.

Vid Desai. CIO of U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Mr. Desai created an office of digital transformation for the FDA in 2021, aligning technology, data and cybersecurity. He has also developed a modernization plan for the government agency, which approves and regulates the U.S. food and medication supply.

Noelle Eder. Global CIO of the Cigna Group. Ms. Eder has created an infrastructure to offer real-time health information and health recommendations for Cigna members. In 2022, she helped launch a behavioral health pilot delivering personalized care for patients with anxiety and depression.

Sabina Ewing. CIO and Vice President of Business and Technology Services at Abbott. Ms. Ewing joined Abbott in 2020, focusing on decentralizing, democratizing and digitizing healthcare. She has championed a mobile app for COVID-19 test result delivery.

Michelle Greene. CIO of Cardinal Health. Ms. Greene has focused on both internal and external transformation at Cardinal. She has streamlined company processes and recruitment and developed an electronic records and cost-tracking tool for patients. She is focused on engaging and retaining top talent and bringing more diversity to Cardinal's leadership team.

Tilak Mandadi. Chief Data, Digital and Technology Officer of CVS Health. Mr. Mandadi joined CVS last year, focused on streamlining processes and enhancing customer's digital experience.

Greg Meyers. Chief Digital and Technology Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb. Mr. Meyers has been with the pharmaceutical company for a year, creating new tools to diagnose, treat and monitor patients. He has partnered with FitBit to remotely detect patient stroke risks, setting his sights on tech-driven healthcare.

Bill Pappas. Head of Global Technology and Operations at MetLife. Since joining in 2019, Mr. Pappas has revamped MetLife's operating model and improved customer experience, creating the 360 Health mobile app allowing customers to access 40 health services from their phones.

Diogo Rau. Chief Information and Digital Officer of Eli Lilly and Company. Mr. Rau has helped Eli Lilly to identify potential new medicines through the leveraging of artificial intelligence. He has replaced 1.2 million hours of human activity with a digital workforce, allowing focus on more complex work.