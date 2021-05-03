10+ ASCs hiring for leadership roles
Here are 12 ASCs hiring leadership positions, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list.
1. Intermed in Portland, Maine, is looking for a surgery center operating room manager for its ASC.
2. ValueHealth is looking for an ASC administrator in Royersford, Pa.
3. Baltimore-based NextMed is looking for an ASC administrator at its Timonium/Lutherville location in Maryland.
4. Novant Health is seeking an ASC administrator in Kernersville, N.C.
5. Surgery Center of Lawton (Okla.) is looking for a director of nursing.
6. Woodbury (Minn.) Surgery Center is looking for a facility administrator/CEO.
7. Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring administrators for locations in:
- Delray Beach, Fla.
- Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
- Sugar Land, Texas
- Torrance, Calif.
- Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Silverdale, Wash.
