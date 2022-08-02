How physician retirement age compares to the US average

Claire Wallace -  

The retirement age in the U.S. is up by four years since 1991, to an average age of 61, according to a new report from Gallup

The report blames the rising retirement age on an increased lifespan and a higher cost of living. 

However, most physicians appear to retire even later. According to a report from AMA Insurance, a subsidiary of the American Medical Association, the largest percentage of physicians retire between the ages of 65 and 70. 

Retirement age for physicians: 

Before 60: 12 percent 

Between 60 and 65: 29 percent 

Between 65 and 70: 31 percent 

Between 71 and 75: 13 percent 

After 75: 14 percent

