How physician retirement age compares to the US average

The retirement age in the U.S. is up by four years since 1991, to an average age of 61, according to a new report from Gallup.

The report blames the rising retirement age on an increased lifespan and a higher cost of living.

However, most physicians appear to retire even later. According to a report from AMA Insurance, a subsidiary of the American Medical Association, the largest percentage of physicians retire between the ages of 65 and 70.

Retirement age for physicians:

Before 60: 12 percent

Between 60 and 65: 29 percent

Between 65 and 70: 31 percent

Between 71 and 75: 13 percent

After 75: 14 percent