What procedures should be added to the ASC payables list?

The ASC payable list from CMS has seen sizable change in the last five years — but has it been enough to allow ASCs to thrive?

Ashley Hilliard, MSN, RN, the administrator of Deerpath Ambulatory Surgery Center in Morris, Ill., joined Becker's to share the procedures that she would add to the CMS payable list for ASCs.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What procedures do you think should be added to the ASC payable list?

Ashley Hilliard: I was concerned when total shoulder arthroplasty was not included in the 2024 rule, but when the final rule came out and it was approved, that was a big moment. Total shoulder and total ankle arthroplasty will help increase my volume and take some of the pressure off the hospital as many surgeons fight for OR time. Those two procedures are what would have been on my "wish list."

Moving forward, I think there is an opportunity to include more spine and cervical procedures to the payable list.