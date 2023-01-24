Value-based care in 2023: 3 notes

Here are three updates about value-based care that ASCs need to know:

1. UnitedHealth Group is planning to integrate more behavioral and home health services into its care delivery strategy as the company continues to expand its value-based care offerings, CEO Andrew Witty told investors during a fourth-quarter earnings call Jan. 13.

2. Carbon Health secured $100 million in series D funding from CVS Health Ventures on Jan. 10. The company said it would focus more on primary and urgent care and aims to use the funds to scale its Connective Care model, sign new value-based arrangements and invest in technology to become a leader in primary and urgent care nationwide.

3. Primary care provider VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, appointed Stuart Levine, MD, as its president of value-based care.