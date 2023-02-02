UnitedHealthcare's 2023 outpatient procedure code changes

UnitedHealthcare made changes to its outpatient procedure group mapping that went into effect Jan. 1.

1. Thirty-two outpatient procedure grouper 0-10 codes expired and were deleted from the UnitedHealthcare Outpatient Procedure Grouper Exhibit.

2. Two outpatient procedure grouper unlisted codes were also deleted after expiring at the end of last year.

3. UnitedHealthcare added 31 outpatient procedure grouper 0-10 codes for 2023 and 79 outpatient procedure grouper unlisted codes.

4. None of the other grouper levels had changes to existing codes.

Click here for the UnitedHealthcare Outpatient Procedure Grouping Mapping Exhibit with updates as of Jan. 1, 2023.