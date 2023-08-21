UHC Texas adds 4 medications to Medicaid prior authorization list

Beginning Sept. 17, UnitedHealthcare Texas will begin requiring prior authorization for four medications based on new state guidelines for Texas' Medicaid program.

The new prior authorization rules will impact members of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas STAR, STAR Kids and STAR+PLUS, according to an Aug. 16 update posted on UHC's website.

The added medications include:

1. Multiple sclerosis agents Aubagio 14mg and 7mg tablets

2. Omega-3 fatty acids Vascepa 1 gram and 500 mg capsules

3. Vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitors Austedo XR 6, 12 and 24 mg capsules

4. Gattex 5mg 30-vial kits