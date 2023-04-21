This specialty earns the most in private insurer reimbursements

General surgeons earn an average of $5,834,508 in annual reimbursements from private insurers, the most of any specialty, according to a report from AMN Healthcare.

The healthcare staffing company's "Physician Billing Report" for 2023 was published March 21. The report used claim and clearinghouse data to calculate reimbursement levels among 18 specialties.

Here are five things to know about claims and reimbursement among specialties:

1. The average total annual claim billing amount by all physicians to commercial payers is $3.8 million.

2. The average claim billing amount to commercial payers by specialist physicians is $4,650,750, compared to $1,770,564 for primary care physicians.

3. While general surgeons earned the most on average via reimbursements, pediatricians earned the least, earning an average of $661,552.

4. Among all specialties included in the report, the average net reimbursement in 2021 was $1.9 million.

5. Direct payments to physicians represented 20 percent of total healthcare dollars spent in 2021.

Editor's note: Data assumes a 50 percent claim denial rate.