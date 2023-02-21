Physician pay by age 

Medscape laid out physician compensation stats for physicians under 40 in its "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under 40 from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19, 2022, on their salary, incentives and other measures.

Here's how much physicians earned overall:

All physicians: $339,000

Primary care physicians: $260,000

Specialists: $368,000

How much physicians 28 to 34 earned:

Overall: $260,000

Primary care physicians: $198,000

Specialists: $297,000

How much physicians 35 to 39 earned:

Overall: $311,000

Primary care physicians: $229,000

Specialists: $337,000