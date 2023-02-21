Physician pay by age 

Medscape laid out physician compensation stats for physicians under 40 in its "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."
Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under 40 from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19, 2022, on their salary, incentives and other measures.
Here's how much physicians earned overall:
All physicians: $339,000
Primary care physicians: $260,000
Specialists: $368,000
How much physicians 28 to 34 earned:
Overall: $260,000
Primary care physicians: $198,000
Specialists: $297,000
How much physicians 35 to 39 earned:
Overall: $311,000
Primary care physicians: $229,000
Specialists: $337,000