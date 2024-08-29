MedHQ acquires revenue cycle management company

MedHQ, a provider of advisory and administrative services for ASCs in the U.S., has acquired Trajectory Revenue Cycle Services.

Trajectory provides healthcare providers including physicians, outpatient clinics, ASCs and hospitals with revenue cycle management service, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

MedHQ also recently acquired San Francisco-based Physician Focus, expanding into the physician practice management space.

As part of the acquisition, Trajectory's founder, Derrick Idbeis, has been named executive vice president of business development for the larger MedHQ platform.