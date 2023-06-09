Sponsored by nimble solutions | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

Here's what the most commonly performed ASC procedure costs at ASCs vs. HOPDs

The most commonly performed ASC procedure is an extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis, according to data from Definitive Healthcare. The average cash price of a cataract eye surgery is $2,733 at ASCs, versus $3,995 at  hospital outpatient departments, according to data from Sidecar Health's care price calculator. 

Cost breakdown of a common cataract eye surgery in an ASC: 

Ophthalmologist visit provider fee: $116

Provider fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $827 

Surgery center fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $1,266

Radiology fee for ultrasound of eye: $117

Ketorolac tromethamine prescription: $20 

Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134

Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $252

Cost breakdown of a common cataract eye surgery in an HOPD: 

Ophthalmologist visit provider fee: $116

Provider fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $827 

Outpatient hospital fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $2,528

Radiology fee for ultrasound of eye: $117

Ketorolac tromethamine prescription: $20 

Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134

Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $252

