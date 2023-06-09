Here's what the most commonly performed ASC procedure costs at ASCs vs. HOPDs

The most commonly performed ASC procedure is an extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis, according to data from Definitive Healthcare. The average cash price of a cataract eye surgery is $2,733 at ASCs, versus $3,995 at hospital outpatient departments, according to data from Sidecar Health's care price calculator.
Cost breakdown of a common cataract eye surgery in an ASC:
Ophthalmologist visit provider fee: $116
Provider fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $827
Surgery center fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $1,266
Radiology fee for ultrasound of eye: $117
Ketorolac tromethamine prescription: $20
Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134
Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $252
Cost breakdown of a common cataract eye surgery in an HOPD:
Ophthalmologist visit provider fee: $116
Provider fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $827
Outpatient hospital fee to remove cataract and insert eye lens: $2,528
Radiology fee for ultrasound of eye: $117
Ketorolac tromethamine prescription: $20
Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134
Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $252