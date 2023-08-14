Healthcare contract labor expenses by region

As physician and administrative shortages remain high, many health facilities are pivoting to contract labor to bolster their care teams.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some contractors, including travel nurses, earned up to $300 an hour. Other contractor laborers include diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation services.
Healthcare facilities in the West have the highest contract labor expenses, according to an Aug. 3 report from Definitive Healthcare based on 2021 data collected from the Medicare Cost Report.
Yearly contract labor expenses by region:
Midwest: $5,344,903
Southwest: $5,893,167
Southeast: $6,281,559
Northeast: $8,383,411
West: $13,605,228