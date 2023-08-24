Florida physician pleads guilty to antitrust conspiracy that limited cancer options

Oncologist William Harwin, MD, former president and managing partner of Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, has pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to allocate oncology treatments for cancer patients.

From 1999 to September 2016, Dr. Harwin participated in a conspiracy to suppress competition by agreeing to allocate chemotherapy treatments to his practice and radiation treatments to another oncology company, according to an Aug. 24 Justice Department news release.

In April 2020, Florida Cancer Specialists was charged for its role in the same conspiracy and entered a deferred prosecution agreement where it agreed to pay a $100 million criminal penalty.