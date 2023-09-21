Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

CMS settles $9.2M in Stark law self disclosures: 3 things to know

Patsy Newitt -  

CMS settled a record number of 104 Stark law self disclosures in 2022, totaling more than $9.2 million, according to a Sept. 18 JDSupra report from law firm McGuireWoods. 

Here are three things to know:

1. This number of self disclosures are nearly quadruple the number of settlements in 2021. 

2. According to the report, this could mean "CMS is working to review a greater number of self-disclosure submissions annually, which may reduce the backlog or the time it takes to have a self-disclosure reviewed."

3. In an analysis of CMS' addressing self disclosures, the report found that CMS appears to have increased its pace in processing self disclosures.

