Certificate-of-need laws by the numbers

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are five numbers about certificate-of-need laws that ASC leaders should know:

4: States that have updated their certificate-of-need laws in 2023. 

23: States that require a certificate of need to open an ASC, according to a report from HealthCare Appraisers. 

10: States where certificate of need is not applicable to ASCs, according to the HealthCare Appraisers report. 

17:. States that do not have certificate-of-need laws, according to the HealthCare Appraisers report. 

25: States that loosened their certificate-of-need laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaimie Cavanaugh, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, told Becker's.

