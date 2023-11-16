Certificate-of-need laws by the numbers

Here are five numbers about certificate-of-need laws that ASC leaders should know:

4: States that have updated their certificate-of-need laws in 2023.

23: States that require a certificate of need to open an ASC, according to a report from HealthCare Appraisers.

10: States where certificate of need is not applicable to ASCs, according to the HealthCare Appraisers report.

17:. States that do not have certificate-of-need laws, according to the HealthCare Appraisers report.

25: States that loosened their certificate-of-need laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaimie Cavanaugh, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, told Becker's.