Centene in the headlines: 5 updates in 60 days 

Here are five updates from the last 60 day about one the country's largest insurers:

1. Centene updated its leadership structure. The office of the CEO will include CEO Sarah London; President and COO Brent Layton; CFO Drew Asher; Chief Transformation Officer Jim Murray; and Magellan Health CEO Ken Fasola. Here's a closer look at Centene's new office structure.

2. Centene's Missouri subsidiary Home State Health will be the sole provider of a specialty plan under the state's Medicaid program that serves about 40,000 foster children and children receiving adoption subsidy assistance.

3. Centene has extended employment agreements with two top executives to boost their base salaries above $1 million and keep them with the company through at least 2024.

4. Centene signed a definitive agreement to sell Magellan Rx and Pantherx Rare in two separate deals for a total of $2.8 billion.

5. Centene pulled in over $37 billion in revenue in the first quarter and added nearly 2 million members, according to the company's earnings report.