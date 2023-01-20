Anthem in the headlines: 3 updates to know

Here are three major updates from Anthem Blue Cross that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 19.

1. Anthem Blue Cross could go out of network with Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare if the two sides can't agree on a new contract by March 1, The Free Lance-Star reported Jan. 7. Mary Washington Healthcare operates two hospitals and over 50 other facilities, according to its website. The Free Lance-Star reported the system employs more than 500 providers.

Anthem Blue Cross and Mary Washington Healthcare did not tell The Free Lance-Star how many patients would be affected by a split.

2. Anthem Blue Cross and Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital agreed on a new contract, which took effect Jan.1, Benito Link reported Dec. 28.

The hospital has been out of network for Anthem PPO members since Aug. 10, according to the report. Hazel Hawkins had accused Anthem of refusing to pay the hospital for healthcare services. Anthem countered that it was offering "reasonable increases that are in line with what other provider partners receive for the same services."

3. Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System went out of network with several commercial payers, including Anthem Blue Cross, UnitedHealthcare and Cigna, following contract disagreements. On Dec. 31, in-network contracts expired between Community and the payers — the involved parties are still actively negotiating to reach agreements.