4 new procedures OK'd by CMS for reimbursement in 2023

CMS will reimburse ASCs for four new procedures in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 report from VMG Health.
VMG Health's data was compiled using publicly available information, according to the report.
ASCs will now be reimbursed for these four procedures:
|
Code
|
Procedure
|
19307
|
Mastectomy, including axillary lymph nodes, excluding pectoralis major
|
37193
|
Removal of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach
|
38531
|
Biopsy of excision of lymph node(s); open, inguinofemoral node(s)
|
43774
|
Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure
The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association proposed the addition of 47 procedures to the 2023 list.
Bill Prentice, CEO of the ASCA, responded to CMS' decision in a Nov. 1 news release from the organization:
"CMS' decision to add only four new procedures to the ASC-CPL for 2023 after ASCA proposed 47 procedures that ASCs are performing safely and successfully for privately insured patients is a serious mistake and denies beneficiary access to high-value care," he said.