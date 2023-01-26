4 new procedures OK'd by CMS for reimbursement in 2023

CMS will reimburse ASCs for four new procedures in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 report from VMG Health.

VMG Health's data was compiled using publicly available information, according to the report.

ASCs will now be reimbursed for these four procedures:





Code Procedure 19307 Mastectomy, including axillary lymph nodes, excluding pectoralis major 37193 Removal of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach 38531 Biopsy of excision of lymph node(s); open, inguinofemoral node(s) 43774 Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association proposed the addition of 47 procedures to the 2023 list.

Bill Prentice, CEO of the ASCA, responded to CMS' decision in a Nov. 1 news release from the organization:

"CMS' decision to add only four new procedures to the ASC-CPL for 2023 after ASCA proposed 47 procedures that ASCs are performing safely and successfully for privately insured patients is a serious mistake and denies beneficiary access to high-value care," he said.