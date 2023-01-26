Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

4 new procedures OK'd by CMS for reimbursement in 2023

CMS will reimburse ASCs for four new procedures in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 report from VMG Health. 


VMG Health's data was compiled using publicly available information, according to the report.


ASCs will now be reimbursed for these four procedures:

Code

Procedure

19307

Mastectomy, including axillary lymph nodes, excluding pectoralis major

37193

Removal of intravascular vena cava filter, endovascular approach

38531

Biopsy of excision of lymph node(s); open, inguinofemoral node(s)

43774

Laparoscopy, surgical, gastric restrictive procedure

 

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association proposed the addition of 47 procedures to the 2023 list. 

Bill Prentice, CEO of the ASCA, responded to CMS' decision in a Nov. 1 news release from the organization:


"CMS' decision to add only four new procedures to the ASC-CPL for 2023 after ASCA proposed 47 procedures that ASCs are performing safely and successfully for privately insured patients is a serious mistake and denies beneficiary access to high-value care," he said.

